Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who's getting a special Valentine gift this weekend? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Congressional hottie Jamie Raskin receives underwear from law students across the land.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Mrs. Rand Paul will give Rand a word search book in case there's another critically important meeting while our democracy hangs in the balance where he should be paying attention.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Well, his supermodel wife, Gisele, was going to give Tom Brady a ring, but then, you know, he's got seven of them. So why bother?

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Paula Poundstone, and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm grateful you spent another week with us. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.