With Senate Control, Biden Now Set To Reshape Federal Judiciary After Trump's Record Appointments

One of the legacies of former President Donald Trump’s time in office was a record number of appointments to the federal judiciary. Generally white and conservative, Trump’s judicial appointees serve life appointments, shaping the future of U.S. democracy and law.

Now with control of the Senate, President Biden seeks to fill further vacancies according to his party’s ideologies.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with The Washington Post’s Ann Marimow about Biden’s approach to the federal judiciary.

