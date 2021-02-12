© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Iowa Couple's Wrong Lottery Number Leads To An Even Bigger Win

Published February 12, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. An Iowa couple went to cash in what they thought was a $300 lottery ticket. Barbara Haley told state lottery officials she's been playing the same set of numbers for more than 30 years. But this time, her husband, Steve, had accidentally entered an eight instead of a nine. That little mistake made their ticket worth $150,000. Barbara promises she'll stop teasing her husband about his poor eyesight. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

