The Snow Angels Of West Allis, Wisconsin

When it snows, it’s up to the property owners in most places to clear their pavement themselves. And if you don’t have a plowing service or a snowblower, you grab a shovel and get out there.

But what if you can’t? Or shouldn’t? Chuck Quirmbach of member station WUWM reports on Milwaukee suburb West Allis, Wisconsin, that matches older or disabled homeowners with volunteer shovelers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.