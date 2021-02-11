© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently off-air due to a weather-related power outage at our transmitter site in Ingram. Internet streaming is unaffected. We will be back on air as soon as a power crew can get to the site.

The Snow Angels Of West Allis, Wisconsin

Published February 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

When it snows, it’s up to the property owners in most places to clear their pavement themselves. And if you don’t have a plowing service or a snowblower, you grab a shovel and get out there.

But what if you can’t? Or shouldn’t? Chuck Quirmbach of member station WUWM reports on Milwaukee suburb West Allis, Wisconsin, that matches older or disabled homeowners with volunteer shovelers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now