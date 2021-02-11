© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Shell Plans To Reduce Dependence On Fossil Fuels

Published February 11, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

Royal Dutch Shell is planning to shift away from fossil fuels and invest in clean energy. The energy giant’s announcement follows similar plans by European rivals BP and Total as global demand for oil continues to fall.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley about what this means for the future of the energy industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

