Shell Plans To Reduce Dependence On Fossil Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell is planning to shift away from fossil fuels and invest in clean energy. The energy giant’s announcement follows similar plans by European rivals BP and Total as global demand for oil continues to fall.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR chief economics correspondent Scott Horsley about what this means for the future of the energy industry.

