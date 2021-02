The NBA forced the Dallas Mavericks to resume playing the National Anthem ahead of games on Wednesday. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had quietly put a stop to playing the anthem.

We hear the latest from Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

