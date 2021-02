Lebanon has partially lifted its strict lockdown aimed at controlling one of the world’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19. Soaring caseloads are compounding an economic crisis there that has sparked protests.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Borzou Daragahi, international correspondent for The Independent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.