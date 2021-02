COVID-19 deaths are worse than ever in Mexico, and the country hasn’t had a shipment of new vaccines in weeks.

Their ambitious plan to vaccinate all of their frontline health care workers in January failed, and as NPR’s Carrie Kahn reports from Mexico City, many have lost faith in their government.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.