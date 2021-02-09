Constitutionality Of Trial Argued In 1st Day Of Trump's Impeachment Proceedings
On the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate, the issue of whether it’s constitutional to prosecute a president after they’ve left office will be debated.
Here & Now’s Callum Borchers speaks with Barbara McQuade, professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney appointed by President Obama.
