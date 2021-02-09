© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Constitutionality Of Trial Argued In 1st Day Of Trump's Impeachment Proceedings

Published February 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

On the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate, the issue of whether it’s constitutional to prosecute a president after they’ve left office will be debated.

Here & Now’s Callum Borchers speaks with Barbara McQuade, professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney appointed by President Obama.

