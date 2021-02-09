Biden Declares 'America Is Back' In 1st Foreign Policy Speech

As President Biden enters his third full week in office, his foreign policy to-do list is only growing longer: the pandemic and global vaccine distribution, trade and resetting relationships with American allies spurned by former President Donald Trump.

Last week, in his first major foreign policy speech as president, Biden put it this way: “America is back.”

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Rosa Balfour, director of the Europe Center at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.