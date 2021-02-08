What To Expect During Trump's 2nd Impeachment Trial

The Senate is laying the ground rules for the second impeachment trial of former President Trump.

Democrats will attempt to prove that Trump is guilty of inciting a riot by tying his words to the actions of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Most Senate Republicans, however, have argued that a president cannot be tried once out of office.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro joins us to discuss the impeachment trial.

