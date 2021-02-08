Super Bowl Ads Shy Away From Pandemic, Politics As Notable Advertisers Sit Out

In Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV, all eyes were on the Buccaneers, Chiefs and the raft of ads between the gameplay. Most ads struck a light-hearted tone, choosing to divert from the current moment as Americans watched the game in the middle of a pandemic.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with John Carroll, Here & Now‘s media analyst, about the themes of this year’s Super Bowl ads.

