Super Bowl Ads Shy Away From Pandemic, Politics As Notable Advertisers Sit Out

Published February 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

In Sunday night’s Super Bowl LV, all eyes were on the Buccaneers, Chiefs and the raft of ads between the gameplay. Most ads struck a light-hearted tone, choosing to divert from the current moment as Americans watched the game in the middle of a pandemic.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with John Carroll, Here & Now‘s media analyst, about the themes of this year’s Super Bowl ads.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

