Idaho Epidemiologist Explains State's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Challenges, Possible Solutions

COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategies have so far varied state by state. Some, such as West Virginia and Alaska, have been making steady progress.

But data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows states such as Idaho, Missouri and Iowa have been at the back of the pack when it comes to vaccinations.

To learn more about some of the challenges and possible solutions, Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Christine Hahn, the state epidemiologist for Idaho who also serves as medical director for the Idaho Division of Public Health.

