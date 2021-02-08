Canadian Couple, Playing 'Pokemon Go' Cited For Non-Essential Drive

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A couple in Kingsville, Ontario, decided to get some fresh air. And they went for a nonessential drive. Along the way, they played some Pokemon GO. When they pulled over at a PokeStop, a police officer cited and fined them for violating the stay-at-home order. Matthew Steeves says he'll fight the $880 ticket, which will require a trip to the courthouse in Windsor. That drive, however, is permitted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.