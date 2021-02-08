A Look At COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Around The Globe
More than 40 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the U.S. so far. But to end the pandemic, scientists say we will need to vaccinate a substantial portion of the global population — not just Americans.
Here & Now’s Callum Borchers checks in on vaccination efforts around the world with three NPR reporters: Rob Schmitz in Berlin, Eyder Peralta in Nairobi, and China correspondent John Ruwitch.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
