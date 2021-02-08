© 2020 Texas Public Radio
A Look At COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Around The Globe

Published February 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST
A man wearing a face mask walks past the Corona Center in Duisburg, Germany. The former theater has been turned into a COVID-19 test and vaccination center. Thousands of elderly Germans faced online error messages and jammed up hotlines in late Jan. 2021 as technical problems marred the start of the coronavirus vaccine campaign. (Martin Meissner/AP)
More than 40 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the U.S. so far. But to end the pandemic, scientists say we will need to vaccinate a substantial portion of the global population — not just Americans.

Here & Now’s Callum Borchers checks in on vaccination efforts around the world with three NPR reporters: Rob Schmitz in Berlin, Eyder Peralta in Nairobi, and China correspondent John Ruwitch.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

