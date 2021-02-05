© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Virginia Lawmakers Vote To Abolish The Death Penalty

Published February 5, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST
The "death chamber" at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Huntsville Unit in Huntsville, Texas, is pictured in February 2000. (Paul Buck/AFP/Getty Images)
In Virginia, with Democrats in control, lawmakers have voted to abolish the death penalty. Friday’s vote sends the bill to Gov. Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign it into law.

The move would make Virginia the 23rd state to end the death penalty.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Whittney Evans, a legal reporter for VPM in Richmond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now