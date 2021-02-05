Virginia Lawmakers Vote To Abolish The Death Penalty

In Virginia, with Democrats in control, lawmakers have voted to abolish the death penalty. Friday’s vote sends the bill to Gov. Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign it into law.

The move would make Virginia the 23rd state to end the death penalty.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Whittney Evans, a legal reporter for VPM in Richmond.

