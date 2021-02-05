© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. To End Support Of Saudi Arabia's Conflict In Yemen

Published February 5, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

The U.S. will end its support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. President Biden said Thursday that he’s withdrawing the U.S. from the conflict with Houthi rebels, which has created a humanitarian catastrophe.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Barbara Bodine, former U.S. ambassador to Yemen. She’s now a professor of diplomacy at Georgetown University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now