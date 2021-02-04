San Francisco School Board President Says Lawsuit To Reopen Classrooms Will Only Slow Down Process

The City of San Francisco sued the city’s school district and Board of Education in order to pressure them to reopen for in-person learning. Teachers there say they don’t want to go back until all educators are vaccinated.

Here & Now takes a closer look at the latest with this lawsuit and what it could mean for the future of schools in San Franciso and the rest of the state. Host Callum Borchers speaks with San Francisco School Board President Gabriela López.

