Overcoming Obstacles Such As 'Pharmacy Deserts' Key To COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Equity

New data out this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that just 5.4% of Americans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are Black. Health experts say that number should be much higher considering that Black Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks about some of the reasons for the shortfall with Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.

