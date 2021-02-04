Consulting Firm McKinsey Reaches $573 Million Settlement In Opioid Case

Consulting firm McKinsey will pay $573 million in a settlement with states over its aggressive marketing tactics designed to drive up sales of dangerous opioids like Oxycontin. The settlement follows a rare apology by McKinsey for its work with Purdue Pharma and other drug companies.

Federal data show at least 400,000 Americans have died from overdoses of legal and illegal opioids since 1999.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, on the continued fallout from the opioid crisis.

