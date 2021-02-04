Columbus City Council Passes Legislation In Response To Fatal Police Shooting Of Andre Hill

A former Columbus, Ohio, police officer is indicted for shooting and killing a Black man last December. The death of Andre Hill prompted the Columbus City Council to unanimously pass Andre’s Law.

"I am in full support of Andre's Law to strengthen options for holding police officers accountable for what they do – and fail to do," said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther in a press release from the City Council. “An early detection system to identify officers who may be in crisis will go a long way in helping officers with the rigors of police work."

City Council President Shannon Hardin joins us.

