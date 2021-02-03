Pharmacies To Start Getting Coronavirus Vaccines Directly From U.S. Government

Beginning next week, the federal government is shipping 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses directly to more than 6,500 pharmacies. The move is part of the Biden administration’s effort to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Mitch Rothholz, chief of governance and state affiliates for the American Pharmacists Association.

