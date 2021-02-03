GOP Divisions In Full Display Over Fates Of Reps. Cheney, Greene

The House Republican Conference meets Wednesday to discuss the fates of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. It’s a test of divisions within the party in the wake of Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection.

Greene, who supports Trump, has come under heavy criticism for spreading conspiracy theories and for her history of racism and anti-Semitism.

Liz Cheney, a top Republican in the House, has prompted ire from Trump loyalists for voting to impeach him.

We get the latest from NPR’s Claudia Grisales.

