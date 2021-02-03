Bezos Steps Aside As Amazon CEO Amid Record Profits, Mounting Labor Disputes

Jeff Bezos is stepping aside as CEO of Amazon.

In a letter to employees on Tuesday, Bezos made clear that he’s not retiring. Bezos will be Amazon’s executive chair going forward, while the head of Amazon’s massive cloud computing business takes the helm.

It’s a crucial time for Amazon, which posted huge profits in its latest quarterly earnings report Tuesday just as the Federal Trade Commission extracted a $61.7 million fine from the company for shorting its drivers in tips. And Amazon workers in Alabama will begin voting next week on whether to form the company’s first union of warehouse workers in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Recode’s Jason Del Rey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

