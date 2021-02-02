Ohio Prioritizes Teachers In COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has placed educators early in the vaccine rollout priority list as the first doses go into teachers’ arms this week. In Medina County, the school system has partnered with a discount drug store chain to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to 3,500 education staff members in one day.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Superintendent Robert Hlasko about the partnership and struggles of re-opening schools.

