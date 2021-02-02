© 2020 Texas Public Radio
N.Y. State Senator Proposes Banning Police From Using Chemical Agents On Children Under 18

Published February 2, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST
Police shoot pepper spray toward a protester during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 31, 2020. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)
In response to Rochester, New York, police officers handcuffing and pepper-spraying a 9-year-old girl, New York State Sen. Samra Brouk is proposing legislation that would ban officers from chemical agents on children under the age of 18. Officers involved in last Friday’s incident have since been suspended.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Brouk about the bill.

