N.Y. State Senator Proposes Banning Police From Using Chemical Agents On Children Under 18

In response to Rochester, New York, police officers handcuffing and pepper-spraying a 9-year-old girl, New York State Sen. Samra Brouk is proposing legislation that would ban officers from chemical agents on children under the age of 18. Officers involved in last Friday’s incident have since been suspended.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Brouk about the bill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

