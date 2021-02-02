In Battle For Data Access, Facebook Pushes Messaging Against Upcoming Apple Privacy Feature

If you’ve opened Facebook on an Apple device on Tuesday, maybe you’ve seen a new pop-up alert touting the benefits of letting the social network collect your personal data.

Facebook is trying to get ahead of a new requirement from Apple that could make it easier for users to stop apps from tracking them across the internet — a problem for Facebook and other tech companies that make most of their money selling ads.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Peter Kafka, senior correspondent at Recode and host of “Recode Media.”

