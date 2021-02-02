A Virtual Choir Provides Unity, Healing During Tough Times

A group of people in close quarters for long periods of time can lead to a high risk for COVID-19. That’s particularly true for choirs.

So during the pandemic, some singers have had to get creative with the ways they can continue to make music with others. Michelle Pitcher has her own story of why this is so important right now — and how it’s never been more difficult.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.