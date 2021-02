Reddit users responsible for the recent GameStop phenomenon appear to be behind a surge in silver prices.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about the rise of silver and other heavily shorted stocks.

