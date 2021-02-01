© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Latin America Contends With Limited Vaccine Access Amid Rebounding COVID-19 Cases

Published February 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST

In Latin America, nations are seeing rising coronavirus cases, increasing death tolls and the possibility that they won't get a significant portion of their population vaccinated until 2022 at the earliest.

NPR global health and development correspondent Jason Beaubien examines the vaccine rollout in Latin America with Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers.

