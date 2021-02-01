© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Brazilians Protesters Call For President To Resign Over COVID-19 Response

Published February 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

Protesters in Brasilia rallied over the weekend to call for the resignation of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, which has the world’s second-highest death toll.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with CNN international correspondent Matt Rivers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

