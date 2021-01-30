© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Los Angeles County Doctor Shares COVID-19 Care Rationing Plans

Published January 30, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST
A nurse wears PPE as she attends to patients in a suspected COVID-19 patient triage area set up in a field hospital tent outside of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital on Jan. 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
California and Arizona are two of the highest-risk places in the country for COVID-19 spread. Hospitals in both states are overflowing with cases as post-holiday impacts are materializing.

And in Los Angeles, the extraordinary step of rationing care is now closer to becoming a reality. Here & Now host Callum Borchers speaks with Dr. Arun Patel, who is overseeing the triage program for public hospitals in LA County.

