Los Angeles County Doctor Shares COVID-19 Care Rationing Plans

California and Arizona are two of the highest-risk places in the country for COVID-19 spread. Hospitals in both states are overflowing with cases as post-holiday impacts are materializing.

And in Los Angeles, the extraordinary step of rationing care is now closer to becoming a reality. Here & Now host Callum Borchers speaks with Dr. Arun Patel, who is overseeing the triage program for public hospitals in LA County.

