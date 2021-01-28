© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Oregon Health Care Workers Vaccinate Stranded Motorists

Published January 28, 2021 at 4:47 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin here with a story about creativity and commitment. Some Oregon health care workers were driving back from a COVID-19 vaccination event when they got stuck in the snow. Realizing the vaccines were on the edge of expiring, they took action. They saw their roadside quagmire as a chance to vaccinate all the other drivers on the road who were also stranded. Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said their makeshift vaccine line was one of the coolest operations he's been part of. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

