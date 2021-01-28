© 2020 Texas Public Radio
MLB Hall Of Fame Inducts No New Members In 2021

Published January 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST

Major League Baseball won’t induct anyone into the Hall of Fame this year.

The surprising announcement comes as COVID-19 continues to transform the sports world. Most notably, the upcoming Super Bowl, which will hardly resemble previous years’.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.”

