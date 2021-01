An estimated 1,100 people have been infected with the flu so far during the 2020-2021 season.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd spoke with Emily Landon, executive medical director of infection prevention and control at the University of Chicago Medicine, about this year’s flu season.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.