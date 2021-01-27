© 2020 Texas Public Radio
What Is The Filibuster — And Why Is There Such A Battle Over It?

Published January 27, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST

As the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate work out their power-sharing agreement, the filibuster has been a major topic of debate.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Sarah Binder, political science professor at George Washington University and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about what the filibuster is, what the “nuclear option” is, and why there’s such a fierce battle over it.

