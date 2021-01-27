Rep. Ro Khanna On Biden's Plan To Make Climate Change A National Security Priority

President Biden is announcing actions on climate change, including a ban on new gas and oil leases on federal land. He’s also expected to make climate change a national security priority and create a White House office on environmental justice.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California, who is also a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal resolution.

