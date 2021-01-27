Explosion Of 'Zoom Towns' In Pacific Northwest Cause Home Prices To Skyrocket

There’s a new term in the lexicon — “Zoom towns” — those scenic places experiencing a surge of house hunters. The booming demand comes from employees freed by the pandemic to work from home long term.

Such people have gone looking for more elbow room and a lifestyle change. They’re re-settling in places like Aspen, Colorado; Truckee, California; and Bethel, Maine.

The Northwest News Network’s Tom Banse looked into Zoom towns in the Pacific Northwest.

