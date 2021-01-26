What Biden's SNAP Expansion Would Mean From Families Facing Hunger

Since the start of the pandemic, food insecurity has increased in many parts of the country. To address this, President Biden signed an executive order to increase SNAP benefits by 15%.

The president also wants to enhance Pandemic-EBT, an electronic debit card program for students who otherwise would have qualified for free or reduced-price meals at their local schools.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Lisa Davis, senior vice president of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, about what the measure means for families and children facing hunger.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

