Moderna Set To Test Booster Shots Against Emerging Coronavirus Strains

Moderna says it’s launching two studies designed to boost immunity against newly emerging coronavirus strains. The company says its vaccine does offer some protection against strains first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina and vice-chair of the Infectious Diseases Society of America Global Health Committee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.