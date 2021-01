Emergency physician Dr. Eugenia South was eligible to be among the first people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but at first, she didn’t want to get the shot.

She talks to host Peter O’Dowd about what changed her mind. South wrote about her experience with vaccine hesitancy for NBC New’s Think.

