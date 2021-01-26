© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Pepsi Among Major Brands Forgoing Super Bowl Ads

Published January 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

For the first time in 38 years, Anheuser-Busch will not advertise its iconic Budweiser beer brand during the Super Bowl. The company will instead donate the money to coronavirus vaccine efforts.

Other major brands including Pepsi, Coca-Cola and Audi are also sitting out the Super Bowl this year.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

