Moderna Reports COVID-19 Vaccine Protects Against New Coronavirus Variants

On Monday, Moderna reported findings from a bevy of lab tests that suggest its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged in the U.K. and South Africa.

But at least one of the tests suggested the new variant might be able to elude the body’s immune system. The company now says it will test adding a third shot of its vaccine to boost the two-dose regimen currently being administered across the country.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Angela Rasmussen, a virologist with Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.