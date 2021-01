Wuhan, the Chinese metropolis where the first cases of what we now know as the coronavirus were reported, was placed on lockdown one year ago. The city’s lockdown lasted 76 days.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with NPR’s Beijing correspondent Emily Feng, who recently visited Wuhan.

