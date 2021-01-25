Chicago Public School Teachers Vote To Reject Returning To School In Person

Chicago Teachers Union members who were supposed to report in person on Monday are continuing to teach remotely instead. The union voted Sunday to defy Chicago Public Schools plan for elementary school teachers to return to their classrooms, ahead of reopening K-8 schools on Feb. 1.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks to WBEZ’s Sarah Karp.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.