What's In President Biden's Immigration Reform Bill Proposal

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden reversed a number of Trump administration immigration policies. He also unveiled a reform bill that includes a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, increased technology at the border and addresses the root causes of migration from Central America.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Hamed Aleaziz, who reports on immigration for Buzzfeed News.

