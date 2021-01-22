© 2020 Texas Public Radio
What's In President Biden's Immigration Reform Bill Proposal

Published January 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden reversed a number of Trump administration immigration policies. He also unveiled a reform bill that includes a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, increased technology at the border and addresses the root causes of migration from Central America.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Hamed Aleaziz, who reports on immigration for Buzzfeed News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

