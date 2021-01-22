Doctor Applauds Biden's COVID-19 Plan, But Calls For More

On Thursday, the White House released the Biden administration’s national strategy. It includes mask mandates on interstate public transit and federal facilities, and efforts to expand testing and vaccine production.

The administration is aiming to get 100 million vaccine doses administered in its first 100 days in office. Dr. Leana Wen applauds the administration’s actions, but would like to see something bolder.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University and emergency room physician.

