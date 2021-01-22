Biden Signs Executive Order Scrapping Plans To Build Keystone XL Pipeline
President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday canceling the permit that allowed the Keystone XL pipeline to cross Canada’s border with the U.S.
The order puts a stop to the 1,200-mile pipeline meant to move oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, which has been hotly contested by environmentalists as a contributor to climate change.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the years-long controversy over the pipeline and what happens next.
