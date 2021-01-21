Unemployment Claims Remain High As Biden Begins His Presidency

About 900,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week as the economy continues to spiral with rising coronavirus cases.

Jobless claims remain elevated as President Biden begins his term vowing to tackle the dual crises of the pandemic and an economic recession.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about the economic challenges Biden faces.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.