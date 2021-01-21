The Road To Super Bowl LV

By the end of the weekend, we’ll know the teams who will meet in Super Bowl LV.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon. Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills will play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca. He hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.“

